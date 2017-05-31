Summer Park Runs program kicks off in June

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is teaming up with Staley Credit Union to host Summer Park Runs this season.

Officials say the run will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, from June 6 through August 1, at Fairview Park Pavilion #1. Participants can enjoy several different running events, spanning distances of one mile all the way to six miles. Additionally, a half-mile "Tot Trot" will be offered for children.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes donated by local merchants. The cost to participate is $1 per person.

For more information, call the Decatur Indoor Sports Center at (217) 429-3472.