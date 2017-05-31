Fire, smoke billows from semi following crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A semi caught fire after a crash involving a passenger car and a second semi on the interstate Wednesday.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Glenarm. That's just south of Springfield.

According to the investigation, one of the semis was traveling south when it hit a Honda Accord causing the car to slide into the center median. The first semi then struck the second semi semi from behind. The first semi caught fire and was quickly extinguished.

The driver of the semi that caught fire was able to escape without injuries. ISP said only minor injuries were reported and all involved were treated at the scene.

ISP said the southbound lanes would be closed for about three hours for clean up. Traffic was being diverted off at exit 88 on the frontage road to the Glenarm interchange.