Danville receives $300,000 U.S. EPA grant

CHICAGO (WAND) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced Danville is among 172 communities and organizations to receive funding for brownsfields site revitalization.

EPA officials say the money will be used to help redevelop vacant and unused properties which may be affected by a hazardous substance or other pollutant. These areas are also known as brownsfields. Other Illinois recipients include Dixon, Rockford, and the Green Era Educational NFP in Chicago.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says, "EPA is committed to working with communities to redevelop Brownfields sites which have plagued their neighborhoods. EPA’s Assessment and Cleanup grants target communities that are economically disadvantaged and include places where environmental cleanup and new jobs are most needed."

Danville is receiving $300,000 in grant money to continue its redevelopment efforts in the East Main Street and Fairchild corridors and neighborhoods.

