Decatur police issue statement on officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Decatur police say officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of South Webster at about 1:14 p.m. Officers say two men ran from the vehicle once it came to a stop, and a foot pursuit began. During the chase, officers say they saw that both men appeared to be armed with handguns, and that shots were fired during this pursuit, striking one of the men.

Police also say EMS personnel were called in immediately to aid the wounded person, who was identified to be a 33-year-old black male. The man was said to be undergoing surgery, and was stable and communicating before surgery began. Officers say the other man, identified as a 29-year-old, was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Detectives say two handguns were found at the scene, and are believed to be the handguns allegedly seen by the officers. The Decatur Police Department says the officer that fired his weapon is a white male, 17-year veteran of the department.

DPD officials add that the officers involved in this incident were not armed with body cameras, but that the squad car is equipped with in-car video. The investigation into this incident has been turned over to the Illinois State Police.

