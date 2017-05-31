ISP responding to officer-involved shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says Illinois State Police will investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on Decatur's southeast side Wednesday afternoon.

Decatur police confirm the shooting happened near the intersection of 800 block of South Webster Street in Decatur. Witnesses tell WAND News that they heard three gunshots during this reported incident, and that three people appeared to be involved. Decatur police are on scene, and have roped off the area.

Decatur police add that the investigation into this incident is being performed by the Illinois State Police.

