Joliet man sentenced to 20 years for 2015 Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Joliet man who pled guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Decatur man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Jevon Barber, 20, pled guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Mishari Halbrook. In exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder, seven other murder charges were dropped by prosecutors.

Barber was arrested in Joliet by the U.S. Marshals Service in May 2015, in connection with a shooting at Club Maxey in Decatur that injured five. Halbrook was taken to a local hospital, where he would later die of his injuries.

Barber received two years, four days credit for time previously served. After release, he will be under supervised release for two years.