Decatur Public Library waiving late fees this June

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library has announced it will waive late fines and fees on all returned books, CDs, DVDs, and other materials this June.

Library officials say during the month of June, members can visit the library circulation desk, present the borrowed items and your Decatur Public Library card or state I.D., and tell the clerk that you would like your fines forgiven.

However, officials say fees will not be waived for damaged or unusable items, overdue or lost items that have not been returned or replaced, or items damaged or lost from other libraries.

