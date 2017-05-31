Paris police warning public of counterfeit money

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - The Paris Police Department is urging the public to look out for counterfeit money making its way through the area.

Police say the counterfeit $20 bills have the word "COPY" on both sides, as well as the word "???????," which means souvenir in Russian. Additionally, underneath Andrew Jackson's portrait is the name "Cruger."

Photos of the counterfeit bills have been attached to this article for identification purposes.

If you find any bills that match the description, you are asked to call Paris police at (217) 465-6351.