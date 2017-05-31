Hopes of passing a budget growing dim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois lawmakers have until midnight to pass a budget until spring adjournment. But as the hours pass, that chance is becoming less and less likely.

Further insinuating that the state could continue it's longest in history budget impasse was an adjournment resolution read early Wednesday afternoon, resolving that the Illinois House will stay in continuous session this summer. Typically an adjournment resolution on May 31st, will signal that they will be on break until the fall veto session.

"For the last several years we have had this complete dysfunction. It's just awful for the people of Illinois because we are just piling up debt on the taxpayers of Illinois. We have 14 billion dollars in backlogged bills. and if we go until you know the end of December we will have 20 billion. Illinois is on the solvency of collapse. We need to stay here and do our jobs." said Representative Bill Mitchell, R-Decatur.

House Democrats have been unable to come to an agreement on a budget sent over from Senate Democrats the previous week, which included huge tax increases, including a 32 percent income tax increase. House Democrats were hesitant to vote for a tax increase that could be used against them later by Governor Rauner. And seemingly, unable to agree on their own budget plan.

While the scheduled adjournment for lawmakers is May 31st, the next fiscal year does not begin until July 1. Meaning lawmakers have until June 30th, to put together a Fiscal Year 2018 budget. But any spending plan voted on after May 31st will require a three fifths majority vote to pass, which is 71 votes, and there are only 67 Democrats in the House, meaning any budget plan must have Republican support.

Both chambers are in session so some are still holding out hope that some budget compromise can be reached before the clock strikes midnight.