Coroner identifies pregnant shooting victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Springfield Tuesday night.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Sheena Malone, 28, was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 9:06 p.m. Edwards says Malone's death was caused by a single gunshot wound.

Springfield police say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of South First Street at about 8:10 p.m. Police also say Malone was 23 weeks pregnant, and that the baby was successfully delivered via C-section and placed in HSHS St. John's Hospital's NICU.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male with low-cut hair, and was a passenger in a purple or dark-maroon four-door car.

Springfield police continue to investigate Malone's death. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.