Decatur man facing attempted murder charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested one person in connection with a Sunday night shooting that left one person injured.

Decatur police say Gavarius Carney, 24, was arrested on May 30. According to police sworn statements, the shooting victim, who identified Carney in a photo line-up, said he agreed to meet with Carney at an apartment for a discussion. Police say the victim reported that Carney allegedly pulled out a gun during the conversation, and attempted to fire it at the victim. However, the victim said the gun originally jammed, but was cleared and fired again, striking the victim in the leg. Detectives say the victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives also say officers recovered spent and live shell casings from the scene. Carney was taken into custody, and is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Carney is being held on $500,000 bond, and is due back in court on June 7.