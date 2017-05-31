Pregnant woman dies in drive by shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Police are still investigating in a shooting that killed an expecting mother.

Sheena Malone, was 23-weeks pregnant when she was shot and killed near the corner of South First and Ash Street in Springfield.

Video surveillance from the convenient store across the street shows a maroon colored car pull up, someone leaning out the passenger window, firing shots then driving away.

One of those shots striking the mother-to-be.

Shirley Kunz, a near by neighbor, said this area is usually pretty quiet and stuff like this doesn't happen often.

Officials are still looking for the murderer, and ask if anyone has any information about the suspect they are asked to call Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.