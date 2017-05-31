15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of Danville man

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason says the 15-year-old girl was found at a Danville home Wednesday morning, and was taken into custody without incident.  A name of the arrested girl is not being released due to her age.

Detectives say the girl was wanted in connection with the May 30 stabbing of 43-year-old Kuron Kimmons.  Kimmons was taken to a local hospital where he would be pronounced dead.

The investigation into this death is ongoing.

