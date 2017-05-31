Latest details in Wednesday's Officer involved shooting

DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- Wednesday afternoon a routine traffic stop quickly escalated. Decatur police officers opened fire at one suspect after they ran away from police during the stop.

Police also say the two men they were chasing were armed with guns. A news conference was held to update the public.

Deputy Chief of Police, Jason Walker said, "emergency medical personnel was immediately dispatched to the scene and provided medical care to the man the man was then transported to area hospital for known gun shot wound to the lower back area."

The man who was shot by police is being identified as a 33 year old Black man of Decatur.

Illinois State Police will investigate this case. The only video available is dash cam video from the officers car.