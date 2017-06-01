Le Roy's Chastain to transfer to ISU

NORMAL -- It's a 20.5-mile drive from Le Roy High to Redbird Arena in Normal.



That path up I-74 will get a whole lot more wear and tear on it now that Le Roy's native son will be suiting up for Illinois State.



ISU announced today that 6-foot-6 wing Matt Chastain will join the Redbird program after leaving Loyola this spring. Chastain will sit out the 2017-18 season per the NCAA's transfer rules, and will suit up for head coach Dan Muller as a walk-on starting with the 2018-19 season. Once he's activated, he'll have three years of eligibility remaining.



Chastain led Le Roy to its first state basketball title ever in 2015-16. As a freshman at Loyola this past year he injured his knee three games into the season and was awarded a medical redshirt.