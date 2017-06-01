Illinois Lawmakers adjourn without passing budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It may seem like deja vu but unfortunately, it's not. Illinois lawmakers wrapped up session for a second year in a row without passing a budget.

And yet again both sides are pointing fingers at the other. With Governor Bruce Rauner and Speaker Madigan both saying the other side was unwilling to compromise.

Late Wednesday afternoon Speaker Madigan released the following statement.

"The governor’s reckless strategy of holding the budget hostage to create leverage for his corporate agenda that pads the profits of large corporations and insurance companies has for the third year left Illinois without a budget at the end of the May legislative session. He has put our schools at risk of being unable to open, denied care to victims of domestic violence, kept tens of thousands of seniors from receiving Meals on Wheels, and tripled Illinois’ backlog of unpaid bills. This cannot continue."

But Governor Rauner held his own press conference late Wednesday afternoon saying Speaker Madigan and the Democrats claims are all a sham.

"Today is a tragic failure to pass a balanced budget along with critical structural changes to protect taxpayers and grow more jobs. Instead the majority in the General Assembly passed phony bills trying to manage phony headlines rather than solving the real problems that are facing the people of Illinois." he said.

The Senate had passed over a budget to the House a week before adjournment that was never brought for a vote, in part due to a lack of support due to tax increases, including a 32 percent income tax increase. However, late Wednesday evening, President John Cullerton too was blaming Governor Rauner and the Republicans.

"We had all of those things passed you had thought on May 31st we would be celebrating tonight and yet we're not because the republicans who we worked with who we drafted their bills together with us didn't vote for the bills." he said.

Speaker Madigan has said The House Democratic Budget Working Group which is led by Representative Greg Harris, D-Chicago, will hold public hearings and continue working in June to get a budget for next year. The first hearing will be held on June 8 in Chicago.

Fiscal Year 2018 starts July 1, so lawmakers have until June 30th to reach an agreement. But it now becomes more difficult, as any spending plan passed requires a three-fifths majority, and since the Democrats only hold 67 seats, they will need Republican support.

The Senate did work to pass a few major bills late Wednesday night including an increase to $15 an hour for the minimum wage, and a school funding reform bill, both of those will head to Governor Rauner's desk.