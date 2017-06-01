Summer camps offering "Serenity" at the farm

Macon County, Ill. (WAND) - Those bird sounds you hear outside Mt. Zion aren't from Twitter.

At least the ones you hear at Serenity Fields Farm aren't.

It's all about nature for Julie Lauper, Brian Pinkston, and their kids at the property. The 10 acres covers a little bit of everything one might hope to learn about farming.

And the atmosphere is in the name.

"Once you just take a moment to let down, your heart opens and that serenity comes in," said Lauper.

The kids spend their days as the farmhands -- feeding the calf, harvesting strawberries, planting herbs -- but they also do what mom wants the most: They play.

"Why does Mrs. Lauper have a playground in her yard?" Lauper said, noting how many people are surprised to see a jungle gym, aerial silks hanging from above, and slack lines and tight ropes tied between trees. "I said, honey that's because I want my kids to play outside."

Lauper recalls her time in San Francisco, when she struggled to find room for her two chickens, from which she harvested eggs.

That perspective in mind, Lauper said there's too much space to keep it to themselves.

That's why they're opening it up to a series of farm camps through August, week-long sessions at the farm learning about animals, as well as the food we eat.

The camps feature education -- learning how and where our food comes from, and how to care for nature. They'll also feature interaction -- planting and harvesting, as well as feeding the farm's various critters.

Kids will also get plenty of relaxation -- a chance to appreciate the outdoors without their electronics.

"Kids are losing that art, and it's just a passion of mine to pass that on to them," said Pinkston.

Pinkston also works with kids in Macon County as a therapist, counseling at-risk youth who may be non-verbal, or struggling with anger management.

"You bring them out here, and within in a second session, they've got a little baby lamb in their arms and they're opening up, and telling me that's the first time they've ever felt love," he said.

Love -- the most valuable souvenir from a day at the farm.

The first camp sessions are from June 5-9, but the series runs through the end of August. Registration for the week is $95.

For more information, see the flyer for the camp at the farm's Facebook page here.