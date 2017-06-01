Man found dead near Pana Lake

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man from Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called for an unresponsive male at his home near Pana Lake. Officers found a male subject deceased at the scene just before 7 p.m.

Investigators say they took 18-year-old Quinton L. Morrisey Jr. into custody for aggravated battery.

Morrisey was booked in the Christian County Jail and expected to appear in court Thursday.

Other details about the death have not been released as of Thursday morning.