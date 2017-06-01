Man found dead near Pana Lake

Man found dead near Pana LakePosted:
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Joliet man who pled guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Decatur man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man from Wednesday evening.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Springfield are investigating after a woman died Tuesday night.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Springfield Tuesday night.
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- Wednesday afternoon a routine traffic stop quickly escalated. Decatur police officers opened fire at one suspect after they ran away from police during the stop.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Police are still investigating in a shooting that killed an expecting mother.
The 10 acre property in Macon County covers a little bit of everything one might hope to learn about farming.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department and Leland Grove Police searched heavily on Wednesday night for suspects they say fled after a crash.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City of Springfield officials have announced that the new electronic recycling drop-off program will kick off on June 5.
