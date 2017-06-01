Guns, cocaine found during officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details are being released about an officer-involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon.

According to officer's sworn statements, an unmarked patrol car spotted a vehicle traveling southbound in the 600 block of S. Webster Street. Police say the car was traveling "well over" the posted speed. Officers conducted a traffic stop.

The car stopped near Webster Court, just west of Webster Street. Sworn statements say, the front passenger, Donald Redmond, fled on foot southbound. An officer gave chase and fired his gun, striking Redmond in the back. He was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The driver, Dallas C. Vorties also fled the scene on foot. A second officer also gave chase. According to police, the officer who followed Vorties observed him remove a black semi-automatic handgun from a yard in the 600 block of E. Cantrell. The officer was in close proximity of the suspect and took Vorties to the ground and was secured in handcuffs. A gun was located under Vorties, officers say.

Police say the door of the suspects car was left open. Inside police saw 26 bags of cocaine, which was in plain view.

Vorties was taken to the Macon County Jail for charges of armed violence.

Below is the press release provided to media outlets from the Decatur Police Department and the officers sworn statement: