Teen admits to damaging high school football field

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A Rantoul teen has confessed to using chemicals to vandalize the Rantoul Township High School football field.

According to school officials, unknown chemicals were sprayed on the football field on May 25, causing them to move graduation indoors. The police department began their investigation and interviewed a 16-year-old juvenile on Wednesday. The teen admitted to causing the damage.

The teen told police that he used common weed killer to damage the property. During the interview police say the teen was remorseful and apologetic for causing the damage.

Because the teen had no prior arrests he was placed on a formal station adjustment for criminal damage to property. He will be required to pay the damages, complete public service work and receive an assessment at the Champaign County Youth Assessment Center.

The damage to the field was estimated at $1,000 to 2,000.