Springfield Police Cheif speaks out on rash of gang related shooting deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Chief of Police is speaking out today after the rash of gun violence in the capitol city.

Chief Kenny Winslow released a statement saying, "Incidents over the last month involving some of youth and young adults who are affiliated with two rival gangs have deeply concerned and outraged not only local law enforcement but the citizens of Springfield. "

The most recent shooting happened Wednesday night near Comer Cox Park leaving a 19-year old dead. 5 are now arrested facing charges for the murder. On Tuesday night another shooting left 28-year old Sheena Malone dead. She was 23-weeks pregnant, doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and deliver the victims child. Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting death.

Police say officers have responded to 34 reports of confirmed shots fired resulting in 14 injuries and 3 deaths. The Springfield Police Departments says they have made numerous arrests and recovered 33 guns.

"The reckless disregard for life and public safety must stop and will not be tolerated. This is a city-wide issue that impacts all of us, no matter your age, where you live or where you work. Assuch, there must be a multi-disciplinary approach to gun violence in our community. This includes, not just law enforcement and the judicial system but social services, education, civic engagement, public-private partnerships and most importantly, parental engagement." says Winslow.

The Chief goes on to say parents need to be engaged with their children, " Know who your children are associating with, where they are going and who they are with, at all times. Know who their friends, family, associates are and even who they are dating; because if they are associated with either of these two gangs, they are at high risk to be victimized. This does not include just young men, but young ladies as well."

The Springfield Police Department encourages people to come forward and help stop the rash of violence, " If you see something – say something. Get involved and be part of the solution. We cannot continue to show up on scenes with 20 to 30 people and no one can provide any information, nor is anyone willing to share any information, that can help put an end to this violence."

People with information on any unsolved shootings can submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427 or online at cashfortips.us. Tips can also be sent by text. Type TIP672 plus a message and send to CRIMES. Tips resulting in arrests are eligible for cash rewards of up to

$2,500.