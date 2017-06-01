June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, IIL -(WAND) #GoPurple as June marks Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

The month is a chance for the Alzheimer's Association to hold a global conversation about the brain, Alzheimer's disease, and other dementias.

During June, the Alzheimer's Association not only asks you to wear purple in support of finding a cure, but invites you to take part in events throughout the month including the Longest Day on June 21st.

A sunrise-to-sunset event to honor those facing Alzheimer's with strength, passion, and endurance. Right now there are 220,000 people in Illinois with living with Alzheimer's disease and across the country more than 5 million!

Alzheimer's risks are higher among women, African-Americans and Hispanics.

The disease is fatal and is not normal aging related memory loss, but a progressive brain disease with no cure.

For more information on events and ways to get involved including community walks go to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Illinois Chapter site.

Wand TV's Sean Streaty is serving as Honorary Chairman of this year's walk in Decatur Saturday, October 7th in Fairview Park.