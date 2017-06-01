Domestic violence shelter effected by lack of budget

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): With no state budget passed yesterday, a local group is seeking answers.

Courage Connection is a shelter for victims of domestic violence and homelessness. At any given time they house about 60 people, more than half of them children.

They say the state owes them around $300,000 dollars in state funding.No budget means no reimbursement for the past years services.

Courage Connection says they've stayed open this long because of the generosity of the community. Over several weeks, community members raised $125,000 dollars.

Director Isak Griffiths says at times she has paid the payroll just to keep the doors open.

"It's simply not a sustainable model, we have to be reimbursed for the services we already provided," Griffiths says. "And we have to have a budget that ensures we'll continue to get payments going forward because the community just can't keep us going at this level."

Griffiths says because the state doesn't consider Courage Connections a vendor, they can't collect interest on the payments the state continues to fault on.

"So as we accrue late fees for their lack of payments," Griffiths says, "that's additional funds that we need to recover."

The state has asked Courage Connections to apply for the 2018 fiscal year. Griffiths says they are encouraging the shelter to ask for even more money.

"So not only do they want us to continue to provide the services, not only do they want us to be under contract," Griffiths says. "They don't want to say 'oh and we'll be sure you get paid in a timely fashion'. That's honestly the message from the state."