Webster-Cantrell is forced to shut down it's top program

DECATUR, Ill, (WAND) - Webster-Cantrell Hall is being forced to stop it's Emergency Shelter Care at the end of the month.

The shelter officials call the "go-to-shelter" was forced to cut down their number of beds offered in their Emergency Care from eight to five.

Since lawmakers are still debating about the budget, it forces organizations like Webster-Cantrell to cut back.

CEO, Martin Harris say's this cut will relocate all emergency youth to Chicago, instead of keeping them in Central Illinois with their support system.

Harris has asked local and state representatives for help, but hasn't heard anything back. He hopes the community can come together and help with program.