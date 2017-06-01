Illinois' credit takes a hit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- News of Illinois lawmakers failure to pass a budget for a second year in a row did not take long to reach credit agencies.

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Services downgraded Illinois credit rating yet again leaving Illinois credit rating just one step above junk bond status.

S&P lowered its rating on Illinois' general obligation (GO) bonds to BBB- from BBB. They also lowered the rating for the state's appropriation debt, including bonds issued by the Illinois Sports Facility Authority and the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority to BB+ from BBB-. The rate on the state's moral obligation-backed debt was also lowered to BB- from BB.

"The rating actions largely reflect the severe deterioration of Illinois' fiscal condition, a byproduct of its stalemated budget negotiations, now approaching the start of a third fiscal year," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Gabriel Petek. "We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications because, in our view, the unrelenting political brinkmanship now poses a threat to the timely payment of the state's core priority payments."

S&P went on to say that they believe that Illinois is at risk of entering a negative credit down spiral . But they were not the only credit rating that took notice of Illinois' long standing budget impasse, Moody's Investors service also downgraded the credit on Illinois' general obligation bonds from Baa3 from Baa2. Moody's says the downgrade is in part due to the unfunded pension liability and the ever growing backlog of bills. Adding their outlook for the state is negative with even further downgrades possible as the ongoing political impasse has left the state vulnerable to decreasing revenue and a severely underfunded pension system.

So what does that mean for the state? If the state were to reach junk bond status, the interest to borrow money skyrockets, racking up even more debt for the state.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza took the opportunity to yet again blame Governor Rauner for the credit downgrades.

"While all sides could try harder to compromise toward a budget solution as the General Assembly has with every previous governor, business groups and independent third parties put the blame for Illinois’ crisis mainly on Governor Rauner. Standard & Poor’s said in its last assessment: “Illinois’ fiscal crisis is, in our view, a man-made byproduct of policy ultimatums placed on the state budget process.” In other words, Governor Rauner has created and now owns this crisis."

Lawmakers have until June 30th to reach a budget compromise or face further credit downgrades.