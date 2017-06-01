Local Veteran receives therapy dog

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Thursday afternoon PawPrint Ministries and Dale's Southlake Pharmacy presented a local veteran with a comfort therapy dog to help other veterans deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.

Cody Floyd served as a medic in the Army and served overseas in Afghanistan for a year. He says like many of the soldiers who return from service they are returning fighting another battle, PTSD.

Floyd said, "it honors the guys who didn't make it back home from there and he's here to serve the guys who did make it back home but didn't make it back the same way they went over there "

The dog presented to Floyd is an 11 week old German Shepherd puppy named Keating, a special name chosen in remembrance of Floyd's out post in Afghanistan.

