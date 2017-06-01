Toddler drowns in backyard pool

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill (WAND)- Sangamon County authorities confirmed a 2 year old drowned in a pool in a backyard Thursday evening.

Lt. Steil with the Sheriff's office told WAND the parents of the child were searching for a half hour before police showed up around 4:30 pm to the 5400 block of Durango Trail in Pleasant Plains. Authorities searched the house and went into the backyard to search a partially covered pool.

The water was too murky to see into it, police called the dive team in they recovered the child's body from the pool.

An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow with County Coroner Cinda Edwards office.