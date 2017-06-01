Local stars flood Shrine Game rosters

The 43rd annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game will have a distinctly '217' flavor come June 17 when the East takes on the West at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.



Below are the rosters for the all-star game, which is set for 1 p.m.



For more information visit the Illinois Shrine Game website.



East Squad

Full Name School Coach Position Caleb Hanson Monticello Culley Welter QB Tyler Jones Herscher Dan Wetzel QB Jace Franklin Williamsville Aaron Kunz RB Collin Thomas Breese Central Brian Short RB Daxton Peach Mt Carmel Darren Peach WR/TE Charles Kuhle Mt. Zion Patrick Etherton WR/TE James Webb Chicago King Derrick Hunter WR/TE Travalle Calvin Manteno RJ Haines WR/TE Brantrol Seymore Reavis Tim Zasada WR/TE Reed Thomas Lake Forest Chuck Spagnoli WR/TE Sam Luckenbill St Teresa Mark Ramsey OL Ryne McFadden Westville Guy Goodlove OL RJ Van Duyne Wilmington Jeff Reents OL Kyle Purdy Bismarck-Henning Mark Dodd OL Trent Sullivan Manteno RJ Haines OL Austin Mathis Rochester Derek Leonard OL Jordan Ryan Streamwood Don Guindon OL James Coleman Normal Community Wes Temples OL Andrew Kash Nashville Tim Kuhn ATH/P/K/LS Darreontae Jackson St. Viator David Archibald ATH/P/K/LS Darryl Kelley Danville BJ Luke DB Josh Parker Champaign Central Nate Albaugh DB Brandon Graeff Murphysboro Gary Carter S Ethan Reid Nashville Tim Kuhn S Cayleb Dehority Decatur Eisenhower Drew Wagers S Jacob Richard St. Thomas More Dan Hennessey ILB Ben Wong Normal Community Wes Temples ILB Wes Livingood Maroa-Forsyth Josh Jostes ILB Ben Schafer Clifton Central Brian Spooner OLB Alex Lamont LeRoy BJ Zeleznik OLB Owen Weaver Wilmington Jeff Reents OLB Greg Bogdanski Wheaton St. Francis Joe Lepsche OLB Mason Harrison Hoopeston Area Dave Jacobs DL John Ridgeway Bloomington Joe Walters DL Kholbe Leaks Decatur Lutheran Craig Bundy DL Austin Long Pontiac Buck Casson DL Cole Steward Salem Kevin Greene DL John Vaughn Herrin Luke Lambird Olney Richland Matt Music DB Sam Baillie GCMS Mike Allen OLB Logan Noel Westville Guy Goodlove OL

WEST SQUAD