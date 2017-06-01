Local stars flood Shrine Game rosters

Posted:
Eisenhower quarterback Cayleb Dehority will represent the Soy City in the Illinois Shrine Game on June 18th in Bloomington. Eisenhower quarterback Cayleb Dehority will represent the Soy City in the Illinois Shrine Game on June 18th in Bloomington.

The 43rd annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game will have a distinctly '217' flavor come June 17 when the East takes on the West at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.

Below are the rosters for the all-star game, which is set for 1 p.m.

For more information visit the Illinois Shrine Game website.
 

East Squad

Full Name School Coach Position
Caleb Hanson Monticello Culley Welter QB
Tyler Jones Herscher Dan Wetzel QB
Jace Franklin Williamsville Aaron Kunz RB
Collin Thomas Breese Central Brian Short RB
Daxton Peach Mt Carmel Darren Peach WR/TE
Charles Kuhle Mt. Zion Patrick Etherton WR/TE
James Webb Chicago King Derrick Hunter WR/TE
Travalle Calvin Manteno RJ Haines WR/TE
Brantrol Seymore Reavis Tim Zasada WR/TE
Reed Thomas Lake Forest Chuck Spagnoli WR/TE
Sam Luckenbill St Teresa Mark Ramsey OL
Ryne McFadden Westville Guy Goodlove OL
RJ Van Duyne Wilmington Jeff Reents OL
Kyle Purdy Bismarck-Henning Mark Dodd OL
Trent Sullivan Manteno RJ Haines OL
Austin Mathis Rochester Derek Leonard OL
Jordan Ryan Streamwood Don Guindon OL
James Coleman Normal Community Wes Temples OL
Andrew Kash Nashville Tim Kuhn ATH/P/K/LS
Darreontae Jackson St. Viator David Archibald ATH/P/K/LS
Darryl Kelley Danville BJ Luke DB
Josh Parker Champaign Central Nate Albaugh DB
Brandon Graeff Murphysboro Gary Carter S
Ethan Reid Nashville Tim Kuhn S
Cayleb Dehority Decatur Eisenhower Drew Wagers S
Jacob Richard St. Thomas More Dan Hennessey ILB
Ben Wong Normal Community Wes Temples ILB
Wes Livingood Maroa-Forsyth Josh Jostes ILB
Ben Schafer Clifton Central Brian Spooner OLB
Alex Lamont LeRoy BJ Zeleznik OLB
Owen Weaver Wilmington Jeff Reents OLB
Greg Bogdanski Wheaton St. Francis Joe Lepsche OLB
Mason Harrison Hoopeston Area Dave Jacobs DL
John Ridgeway Bloomington Joe Walters DL
Kholbe Leaks Decatur Lutheran Craig Bundy DL
Austin Long Pontiac Buck Casson DL
Cole Steward Salem Kevin Greene DL
John Vaughn Herrin
Luke Lambird Olney Richland Matt Music DB
Sam Baillie GCMS Mike Allen OLB
Logan Noel Westville Guy Goodlove OL

WEST SQUAD

Full Name School Coach Position
Austin Revolinski Belvidere Charles Leonard QB
Tim Brenneisen SHG Ken Leonard QB
Jacob Dixon Carlinville Chad Easterday RB
Luke Foster WWS Ron Muhitch RB
Jaleen James Peoria Tim Thorton RB
Zach Bosek Sandwich Chris Vandyke RB
James White Jacksonville Mark Grounds WR/TE
Cameron Lucas Canton Ryan Pearson WR/TE
Max Uranich LaSalle-Peru Jose Medina WR/TE
Julian Hill Pekin Doug Nutter WR/TE
Michael Berentes Rock Falls Rich Montgomery WR/TE
Zach Turner Marian Central Catholic Mike Maloney OL
Mark Bach Barrington Joe Sanchez OL
Isiah Dukes Streator Brian Hassett OL
Max Goss Sterling Jon Schlemmer OL
Matt Ricketts Galesburg Tim Dougherty OL
Dylan Souza Yorkville Dan McGuire OL
Josh Mayhew West Aurora Nate Elmer OL
Cody Gilman Calhoun Aaron Elmore OL
Jordan Williams Rockford Auburn Dan Appino OL
Josh Shableau Belvidere North Jeff Beck OL
Colin O’Reilly Oswego East Tyson Leblanc ATH/P/K/LS
Matt Albers Rochelle Kevin Crandall ATH/P/K/LS
Hunter Mitchell Dunlap Brett Cazalet DB
Brandon Hay Glenwood David Hay DB
Ty Paulline Fulton Patrick Lower DB
Bryce Bumphrey Wethersfield Brandon Johnston DB
West Klocke Calhoun Aaron Elmore S
Gio Purpura McHenry Nat Zunkel S
Aaron Woolford Mundelein Larry Calhoun S
James Fay Burlington Central Brian Melvin S
Jared Reese Dee-Mack Job Linboom ILB
Deven Smith Quincy Rick Little ILB
Drew Wenger Dakota Joe Free ILB
Noah Gipe Forreston Denny Diduch ILB
Mason Diederich Washington Darrell Crouch OLB
Hunter Maxwell Athens Ryan Knox OLB
Asa Donaldson North Mac Shane Owsley OLB
Korbyn Personett Pittsfield Curt Simonson OLB
Aaron Scroggins Sterling Newman Mike Papoccia DL
John Lynch Harvard Sean Saylor DL
Nathan Koch Pecatonica Eric Bergin DL
John Pempek SHG Ken Leonard DL
Zack Puck El Paso Gridley Stephen Rigsby DL
Jakob Kunkel Rushville John Hebb DL
Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps