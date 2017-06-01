Teutopolis baseball rides power wave to State

TEUTOPOLIS -- The way head coach Justin Fleener talks about his team's trip to Peoria, you'd think it was his first time. Enthusiastic, not taking anything for granted. He feels the buzz, and so do his players.



But that's a function of his humility and love for the game -- not lack of experience. In reality this Wooden Shoe is an old hat. Fleener and Co. are making their fifth trip to the state tournament in the past eight years. That includes 2A state titles in 2010 and 2011.



The Shoes (29-6) paved their way to Peoria by keeping an even keel, not losing more than two games in a row all season long. They also have dialed up their power at the plate down the stretch.



Friday's first pitch against Orion is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Peoria's Dozer Park.



Friday's first pitch against Orion is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Peoria's Dozer Park.

