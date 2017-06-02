Honoring the legacy of Springfield's Andre Booker

SPRINGFIELD -- Andre Booker's loss cuts through Central Illinois, not just Sangamon County.



When the 19-year-old was gunned down at Comer Cox Park, it was felt deeply by members of the area's sports fraternity -- but not because of the former Southeast basketball and football player's prolific stats or flashy plays. Quite the opposite, in fact. Andre Booker's legacy is the moments he did the dirty work, the moments when he celebrated others' accomplishments with enthusiasm.



In this tribute video, WAND remembers the teammate, friend and brother who left a lasting impact on the community.