Mayor to address recent uptick of crime in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is expected to speak on Friday about his plans to curb violence in the Capitol City.

The mayor will talk about a city-wide effort underway to provide solutions to youth programming. He is also expected to talk about the recent gun violence and provide updates. The conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.

This follows a recent rise in crime in the city, especially in the younger community.

Chief Kenny Winslow said the incidents over the last month involved youth and young adults who are affiliated with two rival gangs. He said the recent crime is "deeply concerned and outraged not only local law enforcement but the citizens of Springfield."

The most recent shooting happened Wednesday night near Comer Cox Park leaving a 19-year old dead. 5 are now arrested facing charges for the murder. On Tuesday night another shooting left 28-year old Sheena Malone dead. She was 23-weeks pregnant, doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and deliver the child. Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting death.

Police say officers have responded to 34 reports of confirmed shots fired resulting in 14 injuries and 3 deaths. The Springfield Police Departments says they have made numerous arrests and recovered 33 guns.

"The reckless disregard for life and public safety must stop and will not be tolerated," said Chief Winslow.

President of the Springfield Education Association, Crysta Weitekamp also spoke out on the recent crime.

"As educators, we are deeply concerned about the escalating violence in our city. We can no longer continue to ignore the issues that contribute to violent actions. SEA is working with District 186 administration on the implementation of restorative practices in our schools. Death or prison are unacceptable futures for our students."

Weitekamp also said that when a student is a victim of crime they mourn with their loved ones. When one of our former elementary, middle or high school students is incarcerated for committing an act of violence, we are heartbroken that their choices have extinguished their futures.