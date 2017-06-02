Police searching for missing elderly pair

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.

Margaret Quick, 84 and Charles Stone 89, left the Villas of Hollybook to attend an event on Thursday night, but they never arrived. Quick and Stone were last seen around 9 p.m. heading southbound on Interstate 55 near exit 52,

Quick is described as a white female, 5 feet four inches tall, with blue eyes and gray hair. Stone is a white male, 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Stone was driving a silver Lincoln Continental with a cloth top, with Missouri handicapped plate CA89A.

Anyone with information should contact Effingham police at 347-0774.