'Moms Demand Action' against gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Alma Mater statue adorned some new attire today.

A local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America decorated Alma in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Today across the nation people are wearing orange to raise awareness to end gun violence in the U.S.

The group was founded by a mother after the Sandy Hook school shooting. They wear orange because of hunters. They say it's a color that says "don't shoot."

Locally, the group wants people to know they are bi-partisan.

"We strongly support the Second Amendment and responsible gun owners," Elly Hanauer, a leader of the local chapter, says.

But they want stricter gun laws.

"Moms Demand Action is not anti-gun, we have a lot of gun owners that are members and we have supporters in law enforcement," Hanauer says. "Our organization is anti gun violence. It's the violence that we want to see an end to."

Moms Demand Action is having a block party on Saturday, June 3rd in Champaign. The event is at 4th and Tremont Street from 11AM to 3PM and will feature free food, music, and games for kids.