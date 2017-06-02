Coroner IDs Los Angeles man found dead in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner released the name of a man found dead in Lake Springfield Friday.

Arnold Aragon, 22 of Los Angeles died after falling from a pontoon boat on the lake. Search crews worked most of the day looking for him, after witnesses told police he was standing at the front of the boat before he fell in.

Rescue crews found Aragon's body at about 7:30pm Friday.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards said there will be an autopsy performed Monday morning. Edwards is calling the death a "presumed drowning".

Springfield Police are handling the investigation.