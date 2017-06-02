Search underway for missing man at Springfield Lake

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams were called out to Springfield Lake on Friday afternoon to search for a missing man. 

Officials tell WAND-TV that a man fell off of a boat and didn't resurface just after 1 p.m. 

Divers were still out looking for the man shortly after 3 p.m.  A command post has been set up near the area. Police also called K-9s in to help aid in the search. 

Other details were limited on Friday afternoon. 

