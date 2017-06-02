UPDATE: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams were able to locate a missing man on Lake Springfield about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials tell WAND-TV that a man fell off of a boat and didn't resurface just after 1 p.m. Witness' told fire and rescue that the man was at the front of the boat and fell in.

The identity of the man has not been released.