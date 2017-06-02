Protestors gather at Congressman Davis's office

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Congressman Rodney Davis held office hours from 1-3 PM in Champaign today. Constituents could speak with Congressman Davis about issues they were important.

This is not the first time he's done this. He had a similar event last month that drew more than 100 people.

But protestors say this is a formality and not an efficient way to have a conversation.

Creel Unbeloved, a protestor, says at last months event she waited four and a half hours to speak with Congressman Davis for one minute.

"I would insist on a town hall," Unbeloved says. "This is really hard. He's always holding them at one. How many people can leave work and spend three to four hours in line to have one minute of his time?"

Many protestors said they hoped to speak with Congressman Davis about health care. They chanted "bring Rodney out" and "face the voters."