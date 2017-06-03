STATE HIGHLIGHTS: Teutopolis, St. Joseph-Ogden roll to title game

Lee Hardiek and the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes are headed to the state championship game for the first time since the program won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. Lee Hardiek and the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes are headed to the state championship game for the first time since the program won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

2A Baseball
Teutopolis 11, Orion 0 (5 innings)
St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Chicago Christian 2 (8 innings)

Championship: Teutopolis vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 5 p.m. Saturday at Dozer Park (Peoria)

2A Softball
St. Joseph- Ogden 13, Pinckneyville 0 (5 innings)

Championship: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Beecher, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at EastSide Centre (East Peoria)

