Scott Davis resigns from Meridian, joins MacArthur staff

Posted:
Scott Davis will join Derek Spates' staff at MacArthur while also teaching in the Decatur Public Schools system. Scott Davis will join Derek Spates' staff at MacArthur while also teaching in the Decatur Public Schools system.

MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV.

The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district.

Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available.

Davis had success at previous stops in the area, but fared just 4-32 in four seasons in Macon. During his stint at St. Teresa from 1987 to 2011 the Bulldogs went 191-64 (.749) and made the playoffs 18 times in 24 years.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps