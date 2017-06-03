Scott Davis resigns from Meridian, joins MacArthur staff

MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV.



The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district.



Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available.



Davis had success at previous stops in the area, but fared just 4-32 in four seasons in Macon. During his stint at St. Teresa from 1987 to 2011 the Bulldogs went 191-64 (.749) and made the playoffs 18 times in 24 years.