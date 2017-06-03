Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons

Click the video above to hear what's next for Lanphier legends Larry Austin, Jr. (Vanderbilt) and Xavier Bishop (UMKC) as they work on their games this summer in preparation for a big couple of seasons.



Austin will be suiting up for Bryce Drew and Vanderbilt for the first time since he transferred from Xavier, while Bishop will be looking to build on his strong freshman campaign in which he started seven games and averaged 13.1 points per 40 minutes in conference play for the Roos.



WAND's Gordon Voit catches up with the pair of former Lanphier Lions as they play with each other in the SkyWalker summer pickup league in Decatur.