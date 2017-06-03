Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons

Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasonsPosted:
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
Search underway for missing man at Springfield Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams locate and recover body of missing man on Lake Springfield.
MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV. The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district. Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available. Davis had success at previous st...
Man found dead near Pana Lake identified
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of 59-year-old Stephen L. Presnell from Wednesday evening.
Toddler found dead in backyard pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County authorities confirmed a two-year-old drowned in a pool in a backyard Thursday evening.
CICBC entering blood donors into vacation drawing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is giving blood donors the chance to win a vacation getaway when they make a potentially lifesaving donation in Decatur on June 5.
12-vehicle crash in Effingham County sends 13 to hospital
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say smoke from a grass fire causing a 12-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Monday afternoon.
Guns, cocaine found during officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details are being released about an officer-involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon.
Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain
