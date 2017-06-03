1 killed in deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's northeast side Friday evening.

Champaign police say officers were sent to the 500 block of East Eureka Street for reports of gunfire. Upon arriving, officers say the found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the name of the man who died in this incident is Darien Carter, 24. Northrup adds that an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The investigation into Carter's death is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.