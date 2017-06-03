Decatur police seeking information in armed robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a Friday afternoon armed robbery.

Detectives say the robbery happened at Lacey's Place, located in the 1900 block of North Water Street, at about 4:50 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, Decatur police say a man walked into the business, went up to a worker, and asked for change for a $5 bill. Police say the man then displayed a small revolver-style handgun and demanded money. After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the man ran from the business.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, standing between 5'9" and 6'0" tall with an average build and dark complexion. The suspect was also described as having short hair, a small amount of chin hair, a deep voice, and was wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.