2 injured in early-morning crash on I-70

Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV. The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district. Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available. Davis had success at previous st...
Search underway for missing man at Springfield Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams locate and recover body of missing man on Lake Springfield.
Toddler found dead in backyard pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County authorities confirmed a two-year-old drowned in a pool in a backyard Thursday evening.
Man found dead near Pana Lake identified
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of 59-year-old Stephen L. Presnell from Wednesday evening.
Webster-Cantrell forced to shut down top program
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Webster-Cantrell Hall is being forced to stop it's Emergency Shelter Care at the end of the month.
Local Veteran receives therapy dog
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - PawPrint Ministries and Dale's Southlake Pharmacy presented a local veteran with a comfort therapy dog to help other veterans deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.
Guns, cocaine found during officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details are being released about an officer-involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon.
Joliet man sentenced to 20 years for 2015 Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Joliet man who pled guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Decatur man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH A TRIPLEHEADER OF LOCAL GAMES AT THE STATE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS! 2A Baseball Teutopolis 11, Orion 0 (5 innings) St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Chicago Christian 2 (8 innings) Championship: Teutopolis vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 5 p.m. Saturday at Dozer Park (Peoria) 2A Softball St. Joseph- Ogden 13, Pinckneyville 0 (5 innings) Championship: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Beecher, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at EastSide Centre (East Peoria)
Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
Decatur officer-involved shooting update: 6PM
Honoring the legacy of Springfield's Andre Booker
