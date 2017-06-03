Former township assessor sentenced to probation

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former assessor for the Whitmore and Oakley Townships has received probation after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from the townships.

According to court records, Tricia Napier, 41, pled guilty to one count of theft as part of a plea agreement. Under the agreement, Napier will serve two years of probation and will need to make restitution to Whitmore and Oakley Townships.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested Napier in 2016 following an investigation into overdraft notices issued on an account linked to the townships. The Sheriff's Office says investigators found Napier allegedly had used 88 checks with forged signatures from January 2015 to January 2016.