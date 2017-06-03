Hundreds "Dine and Dash" during French Fried 5K

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Decatur Saturday morning to participate in an unusual 5K run/walk.

The French Fried 5K and Street Party kicked off at 10:00 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Decatur. While this event was timed like traditional 5K runs, there were many differences that set it apart from other races. Participants could run the race as intended, or could walk the route, catch a ride on a golf cart, and could even take a shortcut to the end of the race.

Additionally, several stops were placed along the route, where participants could grab healthy items like water and bananas, as well as unhealthy items, like beer. Following the 5K was a Street Party, which featured live music and food samples from local restaurants.

Several members of WAND News participated in this year's event, including Sean Streaty, Adam Del Rosso, and Matt Loveless.