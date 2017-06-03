One in custody for "possible suspicious" fire in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Paris Police are questioning one person in connection to a Saturday morning fire in the Edgar County community.

That fire started some time shortly after 11am at the home on 703 Douglas St. Paris Fire Chief Brian Gates labeling the fire as "possibly suspicious".

Police aren't releasing information about the person they detained at the Edgar County Sheriff's Office, as they haven't finished the investigation.

One witness told WAND News they saw a female running from the house shortly before smoke started to billow out of it. The state fire marshal's office, which is investigating, has not corroborated that report.

One man inside the home had to be treated for smoke inhalation after trying to put the fire out. The firefight, which lasted well into the afternoon Saturday, totaled the home. Three firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries.

Paris Police say they'll likely have more information on the possibility of criminal charges later this week.

Original story posted Saturday

Fire officials say they are investigating a house fire that happened in Paris on Saturday.

The Chrisman Fire Department tells WAND News their crews helped the Paris Fire Department in extinguishing a fire in the 700 block of Douglas Street on Saturday. The Paris Fire Department says members of three other fire departments helped bring the flames under control.

A spokesperson for the Paris Fire Department says the fire was reported at about 11:20 a.m., and that fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The spokesperson also told WAND News that more information could be released later tonight. Stay with WAND News for the latest.