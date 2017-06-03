One in custody for "possible suspicious" fire in Paris

One in custody for "possible suspicious" fire in ParisPosted: Updated:
4 injured in I72 crash including 9 day old baby
Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that sent 4 people to the hospital including a 9 day old baby.
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
4 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-72
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Sangamon County Sunday morning.
Going it alone: Bye bye, fitness app
It's time to bid farewell to the smartphone app that's kept my eating on the up-and-up. Wish me luck.
Bloomington child struck by vehicle, taken to hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police say a six-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon.
Coroner IDs Los Angeles man found dead in Lake Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams locate and recover body of missing man on Lake Springfield.
Former township assessor sentenced to probation
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former assessor for the Whitmore and Oakley Townships has received probation after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from the townships.
Decatur free school lunches for school age children
2017 marks the 34th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at park and school locations across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
Guns, cocaine found during officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details are being released about an officer-involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon.
1 killed in deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's northeast side Friday evening.
