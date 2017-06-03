Local students honored for completing ASCEND Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A combined 18 students from Eisenhower, MacArthur, and Warrensburg-Latham High Schools were honored at Richland Community College Saturday morning for their completion of a youth enrichment program that better prepares them for college.

The ceremony, hosted by the Chi Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., was held from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Richland Community College's west wing. The 18 students were honored for their participation and completion of the ASCEND Program, which helps prepare individuals for college entry.

In addition to the ceremony, officials say scholarships were presented to three seniors.

For more information about the ASCEND Program, click here.