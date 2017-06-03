Mobile zoo, breakfast, more offered during Decatur Airport Fun Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois families were able to enjoy a wide variety of activities during the Decatur Airport's Fun Day Saturday morning.

From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., families were able to check out the Decatur Park District's "Striker" emergency vehicle and the Scovill Mobile Zoo, as well as watch a K-9 demonstration and enjoy a pancake breakfast from the Experimental Aircraft Association.

