Ice Cream Social raising money for children's medical bills

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The public is encouraged to help two Mt. Zion children in need during the 23rd Annual Mt. Zion Community Ice Cream Social Saturday evening.

This year's event will be held from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 1220 West Main Street in Mt. Zion. Attendees will be able to enjoy ice cream and other desserts, a silent auction, and live music. Officials say the annual Ice Cream Social is held to help families with devastating medical bills, and this year is no different.

The first recipient of this year's proceeds will be the family of 16-year-old Bailey Huddleston. Bailey is a Mt. Zion High School student who is battling Osteopetrosis, a disease that makes bones abnormally dense and susceptible to easy breakage. In their next step of treatment, Bailey and her mother will need to stay in Indianapolis for six-to-twelve months for a new stem cell transplant.

The second recipient of the proceeds will be the family of nine-year-old Jackson Scharf. In 2016, Jackson suffered a brain stem hemorrhage, causing a loss of speech and motor skills. Jackson continues to relearn speech and language, following five-and-a-half months in the hospital and 10 surgeries.

For more information about this year's event, click here.