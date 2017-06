PEORIA -- Teutopolis capped off a dominant weekend at Dozer Park, beating St. Joseph-Ogden 10-2 to win its third state championship.

The Shoes jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, and never looked back.

Eric Kremer (Teutopolis) went the distance, allowing only five hits and two unearned runs.

Click the video above for highlights and post game reaction from the championship game!